Air quality advisory issued for Monday in Bay Area due to smoke from Yosemite fire

The air district issued an air quality advisory for Monday, though the pollutant levels are expected to be in the moderate range. Air quality will not worsen beyond federal health standards, said the district.
The district reminds Bay Area residents to stay inside with windows and doors closed if they begin to smell smoke. Those with respiratory illnesses, children and older adults are encouraged to take extra precautions.
For real-time updates on air quality, residents can visit the air district's webpage here.
Track air quality levels with our interactive map below.
Track in wildfires in California with our interactive map below.
