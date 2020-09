Psychologist links prolonged poor air quality to increase in depression and isolation

EMBED >More News Videos The smoke certainly will continue to bring the Bay Area's air quality into the unhealthy category and poor visibility will continue to start our weekend, but Sunday and the days ahead are looking brighter.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco psychologist has seen an increase in patients feeling isolated and depressed during the last week as air quality turned unhealthy due to wildfires burning across the West Coast.From behind closed windows, Castro resident John Goldsmith enjoys the sound of the first signs of normalcy coming from the restaurant across from his apartment."I enjoy seeing the outdoor diners here. It's heartening. They've been busy since they opened outdoors. It's great to see people enjoying it and glasses clinking. I welcome that,' said John Goldsmith.A combination of COVID-19, fires and now the smoke is keeping him inside longer than usual."Yesterday, I had a headache all day long, and it was from the pollution. But also anxiety and stress-induced and a lack of exercise," described Goldsmith.Doctor of clinical psychology Andrea Zorbas is seeing an increase in patients reporting headaches and signs of depression. The poor air quality is to blame."In Seattle, Washington where it's raining all the time people get seasonal affective disorder and that is a form of depression caused by clouds, rain, fog and we are kind of experiencing that now," said Zorbas.Zoe Young and John Perovich are relying on each other."On the edge of a crisis at any time and the other person has to be the comforter or the comforted," said Young.Dr. Zorbas recommends reaching out to a family friend or family member or pick up a hobby during these smoky days."Find ways to sort of entertain yourself while you're home. Now is the time to try the recipe you haven't tried," said Zorbas.We met Shawn O-hearn doing just that. On a regular Saturday, he would be at the beach. Not today."Instead what are you doing today? I'm going to work on a puzzle, I'm going to read some books, bake and cook and do things in my kitchen that I love doing," said O-hearn.He hadn't left the house in 3 days, but tonight he made a quick exception to share on the joy."They are my favorite cookies. And so I make them all the time," said O-hearn while sharing his fresh baked cookies.The air quality is projected to improve on Monday.