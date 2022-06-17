u.s. & world

1 killed, 2 others injured during church shooting near Birmingham; suspect is in custody

The suspect has since been placed into custody.
EMBED <>More Videos

Alabama church shooting leaves 1 dead and 2 others wounded

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Thursday evening at a church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, authorities said.

During a news conference, authorities said a total of three people were shot. One person was killed and the two others were rushed to a local hospital.

The suspect has since been placed into custody.

The shooting took place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburb of Birmingham.

Details surrounding how the shooting unfolded were not immediately released and the identity of the suspect is unknown.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamamass shootingshootingchurchnationalu.s. & worldinvestigationinvestigationsabc news
U.S. & WORLD
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 6 on ABC7 now
San Jose community remembers Norm Mineta
VIDEO: See moment mom spots bear following her family
Pediatricians, parents gear up for vaccines for kids 5 and under
TOP STORIES
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 6 on ABC7 now
6 children lose both parents in double murder-suicide in SJ
Warriors looks to clinch NBA Finals against Boston Celtics
Rep. Swalwell condemns Proud Boys who disrupted Bay Area Pride event
Pediatricians, parents gear up for vaccines for kids 5 and under
Hear from a juror in the Depp-Heard trial for the first time
2026 FIFA World Cup: Bay Area picked as one of 16 host cities
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Special ed students excluded from East Bay HS grad program
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
San Jose community remembers Norm Mineta
Santa Clara Co. to celebrate 2nd official Juneteenth holiday
Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump pressure on Pence in latest hearing
More TOP STORIES News