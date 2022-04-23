Alameda Co. authorities recover more than 92 pounds of fentanyl in East Bay

Undated image of recovered fentanyl drugs in Alameda County, Calif. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

EAST BAY, Calif. -- The Alameda County Sheriff's office announced on Saturday it recovered 92.5 pounds of fentanyl and two illegal firearms in the East Bay.

The county's Narcotics Task Force conducted a search warrant in Oakland and Hayward on Friday, and detectives with the sheriff's office found a manufacturing lab.



Authorities arrested one suspect while another is currently outstanding, according to an email to ABC7 News on Saturday.

The ACSO says the 92.58 pounds of illicit Fentanyl equals about 42,000 grams "that were headed for the streets of the Bay Area." The agency added: "This is a glimpse of the fentanyl epidemic."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.


