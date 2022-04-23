Alameda Co. authorities recover more than 92 pounds of fentanyl in East Bay

MASSIVE FENTANYL BUST: ACSO detectives and their partners at the Narcotics Task Force recovered 92.5 pounds of illicit fentanyl at locations in Oakland and Hayward. That’s 42,000 grams that were headed for the streets of the Bay Area. This is a glimpse of the fentanyl epidemic. pic.twitter.com/LEJTU1v5uh — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) April 23, 2022

EAST BAY, Calif. -- The Alameda County Sheriff's office announced on Saturday it recovered 92.5 pounds of fentanyl and two illegal firearms in the East Bay.The county's Narcotics Task Force conducted a search warrant in Oakland and Hayward on Friday, and detectives with the sheriff's office found a manufacturing lab.Authorities arrested one suspect while another is currently outstanding, according to an email to ABC7 News on Saturday.The ACSO says the 92.58 pounds of illicit Fentanyl equals about 42,000 grams "that were headed for the streets of the Bay Area." The agency added: "This is a glimpse of the fentanyl epidemic."