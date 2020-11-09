Former Bay Area 'Jeopardy!' contestants react to Alex Trebek's death

Trebek hosted over 8, 000 episodes of "Jeopardy!" and according to Sony Pictures, that's the most by a presenter of any television game show.
Trebek had just turned 80 years old in July and on Sunday morning, the news of his passing shocked many fans.
Former Bay Area "Jeopardy!" contestants remember the iconic television host.
"He was part of the family when we eat dinner," said San Francisco Resident, Eric Suvido.
San Francisco resident, Bruce Lou was the winner of one of the last shows filmed this year while Trebek battled cancer.
He recalls Trebek putting him at ease before the show, "Surreal as always. When he walked onto the stage I'm like he is a real person you know he is not just a figure on screen. Alex, he is how he is on TV."
We interviewed several Bay Area Jeopardy contestants and asked them to describe their favorite memory with Trebek.
"I could actually tell in the break that Alex was kind of pulling for me," said Petaluma resident and 2008 "Jeopardy!" contestant Sandy Yates. "He had liked my little story that you do in the interview and he enjoyed that and he also liked my job. At the time I was an IRS agent."
"As he was passing by I told him, 'You're killing me, Alex,' and he said, 'suck it up' and then gave me a firm slap on my side. And I will always remember that Alex Trebek gave me a little painful slap," described 2011 "Jeopardy!" contestant, Jericho Saria.
For 2014 "Jeopardy!" contestant Simone Chavoor, being on the show gave her an opportunity to feel closer to her grandmother.
"My grandmother who I never got to meet jeopardy was her favorite show and I got a little connection that I didn't have before," described Chavoor.
37 years of memories of the man who always had the answers.
In a statement, the "Jeopardy!" team announced: "JEOPARDY! Episodes hosted by Alex will air through December 25, 2020 (his last day in the studio was October 29). The show is not announcing plans for a new host at this time."
