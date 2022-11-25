An alternative Thanksgiving: Bay Area celebrates the holiday in their unique ways

Thanksgiving is a day for showing gratitude and many say they're grateful to spend it just the way they'd like to.

Thanksgiving is a chance for many people to gather with friends and family to show thanks, whether you keep up with traditions or create new ones.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thanksgiving is a chance for many people to gather with friends and family to show thanks.

But it's not always centered around turkey and all the trimmings and it's not always at grandma's house.

There's no better way to get your blood pumping on Thanksgiving Day.

"We are expressing gratitude by jumping in the bay all together and getting all the benefits of cold plunging," said Carolyn Edwards.

There's no need for turkey.

LIST: Black Friday hours for Walmart, Target and more

"We have mimosas out here at the beach. Having some baked goods," said Edwards.

The big bird and all the trimmings will come later.

"It's kind of the warmup. Get that great electric feeling. Go home and then we'll go home, cook our meals and do our thing."

If going for a dip isn't your sort of thing, a little flag football is what got these guys and gals out of bed on turkey day.

"We're out here playing football. A little tradition here that we do every Thanksgiving. We've been doing it for 22 years on the marina green. Getting kids out here, some touchdowns, some interceptions," said Brett Monaghan.

VIDEO: L train Thanksgiving: NYC subway riders treated to surprise buffet

For some, it's a new tradition. For others, it's a holiday tradition not to be missed. Either way, it's fun for all ages.

"Get the kids together motivated to play some American football," said Monaghan.

A few miles away, fun involving another kind of football.

It's game time at Chief Sullivan's Bar in North Beach.

Two big world cup games on this Thanksgiving Day.

MORE: GLIDE holds annual Thanksgiving meal celebration in San Francisco's Tenderloin

"I like it. I'm a big soccer fan. I love having football all around," said Freddy Javid of Chief Sullivan's is working on this day so others can enjoy the big match and perhaps even a bigger meal later.

"We're going to have Thanksgiving later at the bar here too, but to have a World Cup game on Thanksgiving, very unusual," said Javid.

"Yeah. It is different," said Dan Duncan. "It's nice to come here and enjoy it and then go see your families."

Sin Chai is another die hard soccer fans who turned out on Thursday. He's rooting for Brazil.

"It's really special occasion and it's once every four years," said Chai.

Thanksgiving is a day for showing gratitude and many say they're grateful to spend it just the way they'd like to.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live