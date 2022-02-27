amber alert

AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy abducted in stolen vehicle in Sunnyvale

Jacob Jardine

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Authorities are asking the public for help finding a brown 2008 Buick Enclave suspected to have been used in the abduction early Sunday of a 2-year-old boy in Sunnyvale.

The California Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for five counties -- Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Alameda -- on behalf of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety in a 5:14 a.m. tweet.



The alert reports that the child -- Jacob Jardine -- was in the vehicle when it was stolen by an unknown suspect at 3:51 a.m. in Sunnyvale.

The alert describes Jardine as about 3 feet tall, 25 pounds with red, curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

The stolen vehicle has unknown paper license plates from Georgia with a spare tire on the right front wheel, a headlight and tail light out on the left side, and with a blue "Baby on Board" sticker on the back window.

Anyone who sees this vehicle is advised to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunnyvalesearchchild abductionchpamber alertkidnapping
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
AMBER ALERT
Reward increased to $250K in case of missing San Antonio child
Search is on for missing 3-year-old girl in Texas
Kidnapping of teen at Santa Rosa gas station was a prank, police say
AMBER Alert issued for teen girl abducted in Santa Rosa
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Sanctions won't immediately stop Russian troops, expert says
Oakland fire truck crashes into building; 3 firefighters injured
CA police officer shot, killed while conducting traffic stop
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
Ukraine supporters rally in SF, calling for more military aid
How the war in Ukraine could impact beer prices
Show More
At least 8 injured, 15 rescued in SF building fire, officials say
Defiant Ukrainian president refuses US offer to evacuate
War via TikTok: Russia's new tool for propaganda machine
How potential Russian cyberattacks could affect Americans
Missile hits residential building in Ukraine's capital: Video
More TOP STORIES News