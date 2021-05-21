air travel

System outage for American Airlines now resolved, but long lines persist

EMBED <>More Videos

System outage caused long lines at multiple airports

PHILADELPHIA -- Multiple airlines across the United States are seeing long lines at check in due to a computer problem.

American Airlines and Jet Blue are two of the airlines that reported having system outages Friday morning.

According to American Airlines, Sabre Corporation, which is a company that operates global distribution systems such as air bookings in North America, had a system outage.

The outage was reportedly resolved before 5:45 a.m. EST.

Still, airports across the country report long lines and significant backups.

Philadelphia International Airport released this statement: "Early this morning, a reservation system serving multiple carriers experienced a technical issue. The issue has been resolved and systems are back online, but passengers should plan extra time for their travels this morning."



It's unclear how long until the lines and check in delays will end.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelamerican airlinestechnologyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
Thanksgiving travel rush underway in Bay Area
How to navigate Thanksgiving this year, travel and COVID
TSA 'confident' it's prepared to handle Thanksgiving travel rush
Bay Area residents assess risk ahead of Thanksgiving travel
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News