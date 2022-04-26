Florida teen's amusement park death after fall from ride 'could've been prevented,' family says

The family of Tyre Sampson filed a lawsuit after the 14-year-old fell to his death from an ICON Park FreeFall drop tower ride in Orlando, Florida.

A makeshift memorial for Tyre Sampson is viewed outside the Orlando Free Fall ride at the ICON Park entertainment complex, on April 20, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Sampson, a teenager visiting from Missouri on spring break, fell to his death while on the ride. (Phelan M. Ebenhack via AP)