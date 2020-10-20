Politics

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang discusses Prop 24, receives interview surprise

By and Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From Proposition 24 to a stimulus relief bill, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang covered several hot topics with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze, but Yang also got a surprise from a local supporter.

Proposition 24:


Those who support the proposition say the law would give people with privacy concerns more control over where and how their data is used.

"After this becomes the law in California, I believe other states are going to look up and say 'why do Californians have all these data and privacy rights that we don't have?'" Yang, the chair of the proposition's advisory board said. "So as usual, California could end up leading the way."

The California Consumer Privacy Act already exists, but Yang says this proposition would establish a dedicated set of regulators. Yang says it would also allow district attorneys from the county and state levels to get involved. "You'll see compliance shoot up because of all of a sudden the tech companies know we'll actually be looking at the treatment of our data."

VIDEO: What is Prop 24? Voters to decide future of consumer data privacy protections
EMBED More News Videos

Proposition 24 is meant to keep businesses out of your digital data and increase consumer privacy, but it has a surprising list of opponents.



The proposition would also triple fines for data privacy violations involving children.

"Americans sense that tech companies are playing fast and loose with our data, making billions of dollars. We need to change it and get control of our own data," Yang said.

We have a full breakdown of this proposition and all the others in our voting guide.

Stimulus relief


"If we don't get this deal done before the election, congress will not pass it in the lame-duck session," Yang said.

That means families would be without support for four months.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to approve stimulus deal before election

He added, "I hope that Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and all of congress keeps (struggling) families in mind in terms of getting a deal done right now before the election."

Surprise!


Yang has a large following that call themselves the "Yang Gang", but one 8-year-old may be the lead of this group. Nick Hammons of Walnut Creek earned the nickname "Mini Yang" and he is committed to supporting Yang -- despite not being able to vote for another decade.

"Mini Yang" surprised Andrew Yang live and it's just as cute as it sounds. Check it out in the media player above.



Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscokamala harrissenatestimulus fundsjoe bidencampaign2020 presidential electionandrew yang
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom explains why you probably won't get a vaccine in 2020
Our America: Living While Black
SF police make arrest in assault of free speech rally organizer
Red Flag warning, outage watch issued for parts of Bay Area
Debate commission to mute candidates during opponent's response
Election fallout could prolong economic recovery, experts say
Alaska earthquake measuring 7.5 triggers tsunami warning
Show More
San Mateo Co. cracks down in fight against COVID-19
Another SF Walgreens to close due to rampant shoplifting
Video shows rare sight of bear singing at Yosemite National Park
Bay Area faces moderate to severe drought conditions
SF ranked 5th 'rattiest city' in the US, report says
More TOP STORIES News