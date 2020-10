Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang discusses Prop 24, receives interview surprise

Proposition 24:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From Proposition 24 to a stimulus relief bill, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang covered several hot topics with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze, but Yang also got a surprise from a local supporter.Those who support the proposition say the law would give people with privacy concerns more control over where and how their data is used."After this becomes the law in California, I believe other states are going to look up and say 'why do Californians have all these data and privacy rights that we don't have?'" Yang, the chair of the proposition's advisory board said. "So as usual, California could end up leading the way."The California Consumer Privacy Act already exists, but Yang says this proposition would establish a dedicated set of regulators. Yang says it would also allow district attorneys from the county and state levels to get involved. "You'll see compliance shoot up because of all of a sudden the tech companies know we'll actually be looking at the treatment of our data."The proposition would also triple fines for data privacy violations involving children."Americans sense that tech companies are playing fast and loose with our data, making billions of dollars. We need to change it and get control of our own data," Yang said.We have a full breakdown of this proposition and all the others in our voting guide. "If we don't get this deal done before the election, congress will not pass it in the lame-duck session," Yang said.That means families would be without support for four months.He added, "I hope that Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and all of congress keeps (struggling) families in mind in terms of getting a deal done right now before the election."Yang has a large following that call themselves the "Yang Gang", but one 8-year-old may be the lead of this group. Nick Hammons of Walnut Creek earned the nickname "Mini Yang" and he is committed to supporting Yang -- despite not being able to vote for another decade."Mini Yang" surprised Andrew Yang live and it's just as cute as it sounds. Check it out in the media player above.