Too soon? Cal looking to name Annie the falcon's new boyfriend

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- U.C. Berkeley's famous falcon Annie has been more drama than we could ever imagine.Last week, we found out her longtime mate Grinnell was likely hit and killed by a car This happened right after Annie laid two eggs.But a new male showed up, so now, there is new hope for Annie."We think he's been around for a few days or weeks kind of on the outskirts," according to Cal falcons expert and ornithologist Sean Peterson.And already Annie's new admirer has been doing a lot for her, according to Peterson."Annie was just I guess enough of a catch where he swooped in there as quickly as he could. And he's bringing her food, sitting on the eggs and then he's been doing everything you would hope the male Falcon would do."In an ongoing twist, Annie's new boyfriend doesn't have a name yet.But you, the viewers have control over Annie's and her new boyfriend's life. "Cal Falcons" is holding a contest to have you name him.You can submit suggestions on the Cal Falcons Instagram Facebook and Twitter pages.