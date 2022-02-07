birds

UC Berkeley urges public to stop flying drones over falcon nest at top of campanile

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Someone has been flying a drone near UC Berkeley's Campanile, and that's been riling two peregrine falcons who live at the top of the clock tower.

The raptors, Annie and Grinnell, have shown defensive behavior to a drone intruding on their habitat.

That's according to Cal staff, who monitor and look after the birds. They say drones near falcon nests have caused nest site abandonment, injury, and even death.

UC Berkeley prohibits drones from flying on its property, unless you get special permission from the University.





