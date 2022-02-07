UC Berkeley urges public to stop flying drones over falcon nest at top of campanile

Drones near falcon nests have caused nest site abandonment, injury, and death. We try to report every drone we see on camera to campus, but the best way to prevent their impact is by spreading the word about how dangerous and disruptive they can be to wildlife. pic.twitter.com/s8GhbmJvPh — CalFalconCam (@CalFalconCam) February 5, 2022

If you know anyone with a drone, please share this message. The last thing any of us want is for Annie and Grinnell to get hurt or abandon the Campanile due to being harassed.



Photos: Bridget Ahern, moonrabbitrising on Instagram pic.twitter.com/OVujCmTpK1 — CalFalconCam (@CalFalconCam) February 5, 2022

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Someone has been flying a drone near UC Berkeley's Campanile, and that's been riling two peregrine falcons who live at the top of the clock tower.The raptors, Annie and Grinnell, have shown defensive behavior to a drone intruding on their habitat.That's according to Cal staff, who monitor and look after the birds. They say drones near falcon nests have caused nest site abandonment, injury, and even death.UC Berkeley prohibits drones from flying on its property, unless you get special permission from the University.