STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Stanford University is hosting a virtual fireside chat Monday with Dr. Lloyd Minor, dean of the Stanford University School of Medicine and Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House's coronavirus task force.
Fauci will put the recent spike of COVID-19 cases into context. He is also expected to answer pre-submitted questions about the coronavirus pandemic.
Fauci has led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 36 years. He has worked on several viral epidemics including HIV/AIDS, SARS, Zika and Ebola.
The chat will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m.
The appearance of Dr. Fauci at Stanford comes as the White House seeks to discredit Fauci in memo leaked to reporters.
The comments were first reported by the Washington Post.
The news of the document comes as two senior level White House sources tell ABC News that Fauci has at times been referred to among aides to President Donald Trump as "Dr. Gloom and Doom."
Dr. Anthony Fauci set to discuss resurgence in COVID-19 cases during Stanford event
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News