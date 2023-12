Contra Costa Co. fire crews rescue person, dog in early morning Antioch home fire, officials say

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- Four people and two dogs survived a fire incident at a residential structure on St. Francis Drive in Antioch, fire officials said early Saturday morning.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said on its social media account that three of the four adult persons and one of the dogs first escaped the second-alarm fire, and were uninjured.

The remaining person and dog were later rescued by fire crews and were transported for evaluation, it added.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

