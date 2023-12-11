The 3-alarm fire is at Grove and Masonic and SFFD says that multiple buildings have been evacuated and one person was injured after jumping out of one of the burning buildings.

2 injured, buildings evacuated with partial floor collapse at 3-alarm fire in SF, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco fire crews responded to a large fire in the NOPA district early Monday morning.

The 3-alarm fire is at Grove Street and Masonic Avenue, where multiple buildings have been evacuated. It first started around 3:30 a.m. and as of 5:30 a.m., officials say it appears to be out.

SFFD says there is a partial floor collapse and two people were transported to the hospital.

They say one of those people was injured after jumping out of one of the burning buildings.

Three-alarm fire at Grove and Masonic in San Francisco.

The extent of their injuries is unknown and it is unclear yet how many people have been displaced.

Officials says to avoid the area as Masonic between Hayed and Fulton is closed to traffic.

There is no word yet one what may have caused the fire.

