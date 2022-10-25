Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe says he was punched at a public event

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe says he was punched in the chest after giving a speech at a public event Tuesday afternoon.

Thorpe says it happened at an event hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce. He says after he was done talking, a man approached him, possibly seeking confrontation. The man was asked to leave and when the mayor was attempting to walk away, the man punched Thorpe in the chest.

Thorpe says the man attempted to punch him a second time, but bystanders intervened. Thorpe says he is shaken up but is OK.

"Violence has absolutely no place in the public discourse and will never be tolerated. My hope is that this individual is arrested and prosecuted," Thorpe said in a statement, "I would like to thank the bystanders who intervened for putting their own safety at risk to help me. I will never forget their kindness and support."

Thorpe's campaign aide Rolando Bonilla says the assault suspect took off.

Thorpe says he will attend the scheduled meeting of the Antioch City Council Tuesday night.

