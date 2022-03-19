DUI

'I'm deeply sorry': Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe cited for DUI by CHP, he says in video

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe revealed on Saturday that he was pulled over and cited by the California Highway Patrol early Saturday morning.

"Good morning, Antioch. I wanted to come before you today because I wanted to share some personal news with you. Last night, after having dinner with a friend, I was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol and cited for driving under the influence. For that, I take full responsibility," he said in a video statement on Twitter Saturday morning.

According to the CHP news release, Mayor Thorpe was traveling in a Volvo on Northbound I-680 near Monument Blvd. He was the only driver in the vehicle before he was arrested at 1:27a.m. Saturday.

The release also said there was an injury collision being investigated in the same area of his arrest, but the two incidents were not related.

He was released from jail at 3:35a.m., the CHP said.

Mayor Thorpe said under the advice of counsel, he is limited in what he can share with the public, but continued, "I felt it was important to be open and direct with you. Although I never felt inhibited by the drink I had with my dinner, I'm deeply sorry for the lapse in judgment and I hope that you can forgive me."



He ended his message, saying: "Being your mayor is one of the greatest honors of my life. And I am sorry, if I have embarrassed you in any way. You have my full commitment that I will grow and learn from this moment, and continue to work diligently on behalf of the residents of Antioch."

