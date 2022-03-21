Man rescued from underground storm drain in Antioch after 3.5 hour operation

After a complex & risky 3 1/2-hour, 50-person effort by Con Fire and East Con Fire -- assisted by AMR & Antioch Public Works & PD -- a mid-30s man has been rescued uninjured from a 16" underground pipe where he had been stuck. Now en route hospital for evaluation. #buchananic pic.twitter.com/C2GpZ2nGX6 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 21, 2022

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- Contra Costa County Fire reported at 9:26 p.m. they finally pulled to safety the man who was trapped in a 16-inch underground pipe in Antioch for hours on Sunday.Fifty rescue workers from Con Fire, East Con Fire, American Medical Response, Antioch police and the city's public works department spent three-and-a-half hours on the "complex and risky" rescue.Con Fire said the unidentified man in his mid-30s was being transported to a hospital for evaluation.Officials reported earlier Sunday evening the man was trapped in a storm drain about 15 feet underground, in the 3100 block of Buchanan Road. He was responsive and communicating with rescue personnel throughout the rescue.