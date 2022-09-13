Bay Area Jewish community, allies stand against antisemitic hate as crimes at an all-time high in CA

Antisemitic crimes in California are up 32% since 2020 - the greatest percentage of increase in such crimes in the state's history.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Antisemitism is considered the oldest form of hate and crimes against the Jewish Community continue to rise nationwide and here in California.

The Bay Area Jewish Community Relations Council aimed to raise awareness and say enough is enough through their new campaign titled "Here I Am."

In a fight against antisemitism, it's a unifying message from members of the Bay Area Jewish community as well as their allies.

In cities across the Bay Area, it has been physically documented in the form of hateful flyers targeting Jews.

A key theme of the Here I Am campaign is to confront this kind of hate.

"It's not just about the messenger of these incidents, it's about who can be listening," JCRC Bay Area CEO Tyler Gregory said. "We need to make sure that our allies and our community members recognize that we need to create a safe environment for Jews and other minorities."

Allies attendance today use their power to try and create that environment combat the hate.

From California Attorney General Rob Bonta leading law enforcement to charge people who commit hate crimes, including those antisemitic in nature.

To Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and congress increasing nonprofit security program funding by $70 million to help support the Jewish community.

Steps forward, but they say the work to stop antisemitism is not done.

"We can never be satisfied with what we have already done and not keep the pedal to the metal," Rep. Ashoo said.

"My prayer is that Hineni becomes Hine Anachnu, 'here we are'," Santa Clara Co. District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "We are prepared. We are ready to do what is required to rid antisemitism from our community so that we may live, all of us together, in peace and survive."

