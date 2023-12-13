Apple to launch stolen device protection feature in upcoming iOS security update

Apple is making security changes to protect iPhone users if their phone is stolen.

The move is aimed at preventing someone from using your passcode to change your Apple account

It comes after reports of thieves watching a person tap in their passcode then stealing the iPhone and accessing financial accounts and locking the owner out.

In many cases, victims were also locked out of their iCloud-stored pictures and videos, essentially stealing someone's digital life.

As for the new feature, it's called "Stolen Device Protection" and makes it harder to change the Apple ID password when you're away from a familiar location, like home or work. However, you'll have to enable the feature first.

Apple plans to include it in an upcoming iOS software update.