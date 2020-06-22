Technology

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 begins virtually Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Apple kicks off one of their biggest events of the year - the Worldwide Developers Conference - on Monday.

But it'll look a little different this year due to the pandemic.

The event is virtual-only this year.

The conference is when Apple shows off new software and product updates.

RELATED: Apple unveils new software at WWDC in San Jose

The keynote is open for everyone to watch Monday at 10 a.m.

Tech experts are expecting Apple will reveal a new iPhone operating system with new homescreen views.

You can stream the full conference through Apple's website here.

Go here for more articles, videos, and recent news about Apple.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan franciscomacbook airiphonetechnologyappleevents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father's Day 2020 reimagined in Bay Area
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Woman assaulted, car vandalized as she drove through protest in Santa Rosa, police say
SF Chinese restaurant's sign vandalized with insensitive graffiti
Pirated editions of John Bolton memoir have appeared online
Fireworks set off almost every night in various Bay Area cities
Temperature hits 100 F degrees in Arctic Russian town
Show More
Ventura Co. employees accused of vandalizing Black Lives Matter sign
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump's Tulsa rally?
Suspect in officer killings linked to Boogaloo movement, investigators say
Happy Father's Day!
'Dad Gang' works to break stereotypes about Black fatherhood
More TOP STORIES News