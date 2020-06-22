Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 begins virtually Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Apple kicks off one of their biggest events of the year - the Worldwide Developers Conference - on Monday.
But it'll look a little different this year due to the pandemic.
The event is virtual-only this year.
The conference is when Apple shows off new software and product updates.
The keynote is open for everyone to watch Monday at 10 a.m.
Tech experts are expecting Apple will reveal a new iPhone operating system with new homescreen views.
You can stream the full conference through Apple's website here.
