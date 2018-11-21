Arnold Schwarzenegger visits firefighters assigned to Camp Fire in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. (KGO) --Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger surprised firefighters assigned to fight the Camp Fire Wednesday morning.
Schwarzenegger helped serve them breakfast and delivered some encouraging words.
Schwarzenegger says the visit was his small way of thanking firefighters for their service.
