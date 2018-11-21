CAMP FIRE

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits firefighters assigned to Camp Fire in Butte County

Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger surprised firefighters assigned to fight the Camp Fire Wednesday morning.

CHICO, Calif. (KGO) --
Schwarzenegger helped serve them breakfast and delivered some encouraging words.

Schwarzenegger says the visit was his small way of thanking firefighters for their service.

