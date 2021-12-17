abc7 originals

Teen designer, activist Ashlyn So encourages unity through New York Fashion Week Collection

By Victoria Vallecorse
Ashlyn So: Beneath the Surface

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fashion prodigy Ashlyn So has graced TV screens and runways throughout her childhood. In 2021, the designer-turned-activist handcrafted a New York Fashion Week collection inspired by the "Stop Asian Hate" movement, called "Beneath the Surface."

At first glance, the collection amazes the viewer with geometric designs and optical illusions. Dig deeper, and you'll find symbolic elements that represent the struggle, strength, and resilience of the AAPI community.

The video above delves beneath the surface to uncover Ashlyn's creation process, journey to New York Fashion Week, and the activism behind her purposeful designs. Discover behind-the-scenes vlog footage, meet the model-activists, and follow the group backstage as they prepare for their first time on the runway.

Exclusive interviews reveal how Ashlyn became a designer and what propelled her to lead her first community rally. She also opens up and shares the sadness she felt when witnessing the recorded attacks on AAPI elders.

Ashlyn translated her personal pain into "artivism." She invited a group of young model-activists to join her on fashion's biggest stage to take a stand against racism and share the AAPI culture through clothing.

For more information about Ashlyn So, visit here.
