SF police announce arrests of 18-year-old, juveniles in brutal beating of 70-year-old woman

San Francisco police announced the arrest of suspects in the assault and robbery of an elderly Asian woman during a press conference Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police on Monday announced the arrest of suspects wanted in connection with the assault and robbery of an elderly Asian woman on Francisco Street on July 31.

The 70-year-old woman was beaten brutally, kicked in the head by multiple attackers, and robbed in broad daylight inside her apartment complex.

She says she was standing in front of a building when she was approached by four juveniles. They asked her a question, which she didn't understand because of a language barrier, then gained access to her building where they beat her and robbed her of her property, police say.

During a press conference Monday, SFPD investigators identified the suspects as 18-year-old Oakland resident Darryl Moore, and three juveniles - ages 11, 13 and 14.

The names of the juvenile suspects will not be released.

Warrants were issued for Moore, the 13-year-old suspect and the 14-year-old suspect for charges of robbery, elder abuse, burglary, false imprisonment and conspiracy.

Due to their age, the 11-year-old suspect could not be charged in this case, SFPD says.

Moore was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on Aug. 10. The 13-year-old suspect was booked on unrelated charges at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall and is being transferred to Alameda County, where they will be booked for charges in this case.

The 11-year-old was taken to the Alameda County Assessment Center. The 14-year-old has not yet been taken into custody.

San Francisco's police chief said the young ages of three of the four suspects were "shocking."

