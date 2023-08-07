Would-be thieves were caught on camera trying to steal an ATM with a forklift.

Thieves fail to steal ATM with forklift in California: VIDEO

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. -- Would-be thieves in California drove away empty-handed after an embarrassing fail.

They tried to take off with an ATM using a forklift in Sacramento County, KOVR reported.

RELATED: Ohio bank robbery suspect gets caught after falling into recycle bin

In the video, you can see a suspect fumbling with the equipment to push and ram the ATM.

He eventually managed to lift the machine, while a second suspect drove a pick-up truck as the getaway car.

SEE ALSO: Caught on camera: Person wearing bunny suit burglarizes Quincy laundromat

The heist did not go according to plan, and the ATM later toppled off the truck and was simply left in the middle of a busy street.