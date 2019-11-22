Authority's find gun connected to Orinda shooting investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New evidence has been found in the shooting deaths of five people in Orinda on Halloween.

Federal agents have seized a gun in connection with the investigation into the Orinda shooting and other shootings in the Bay Area. More raids were conducted on Thursday.

RELATED: Rival gangs involved in 'bloodbath' at Airbnb in Orinda: Sheriff

The ATF is also offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests or convictions in the Orinda case.

Thursday's announcement follows the decision by Contra Costa County prosecutors to release five men arrested in connection with the shooting.

They were captured in raids around the Bay Area last week.
