Tesla may add 'dog mode' to cars

A Tesla is pictured in an advertisement. (Photo by Tesla)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
"Dog mode" could become a thing in Teslas.

Someone tweeted Elon Musk over the weekend, asking if he could add a feature that lets other people know their dog is comfortable in the car, when the owner has stepped away. Musk responded "yes."

Tesla introduced a feature in 2016 that keeps the car at a safe temperature for a duration of time, even when it's off.

It was designed for child and pet safety.

