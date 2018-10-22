Tesla may add 'dog mode' to cars

Can you put a dog mode on the Tesla Model 3. Where the music plays and the ac is on, with a display on screen saying “I’m fine my owner will be right back”? — Josh Atchley (@nynex) October 19, 2018

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2018

"Dog mode" could become a thing in Teslas.Someone tweeted Elon Musk over the weekend, asking if he could add a feature that lets other people know their dog is comfortable in the car, when the owner has stepped away. Musk responded "yes."Tesla introduced a feature in 2016 that keeps the car at a safe temperature for a duration of time, even when it's off.It was designed for child and pet safety.