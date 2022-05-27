kidnapping

Pa. bank employees help kidnapped woman after she asks for loan, suspect arrested

According to authorities, the woman asked a bank employee for a "Help" loan.
By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Bank employees help kidnapped woman after she asks for loan

CARBONDALE, Pennsylvania -- A kidnapped woman is safe thanks to some alert bank employees in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Wilson Medina-Garcia, locked the victim in a bedroom on Tuesday afternoon.

They say he destroyed her cellphone and threatened to kill the woman and her children.

At some point, police say Medina-Garcia took her to a title and tag store where she tried to alert workers that she was being kidnapped. However, they did not realize she needed help and the woman left with the suspect.

Just after noon on Wednesday, police say Medina-Garcia took the woman to a PNC Bank on South Main Street in Carbondale to take out a $5,000 loan.

According to authorities, the woman asked a bank worker for a "Help" loan.

The employees understood that she needed help and set off the silent alarm usually used in the event of a holdup.

Carbondale police soon arrived to the bank and arrested Medina-Garcia at the scene.



Officers went to the apartment where he was allegedly holding the woman captive.

They found a lock on the bedroom door and a broken cellphone.

Medina-Garcia was charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint and terroristic threats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniabankhostagekidnapping
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Woman kidnapped by 3 men, robbed near El Cerrito BART, police say
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
SJ kidnapping suspects tried to take child multiple times, DA says
Woman who thwarted attempted kidnapping reunites with victim
TOP STORIES
Crews battling 2-alarm church fire in Pittsburg, officials say
Parents demand answers on police response in Uvalde; Biden plans visit
Somber anniversary marks 1 year since deadly VTA shooting
Vigil held for 10 pedestrians killed in SF streets this year
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Warriors beat Mavericks 120-110 to return to NBA Finals
Mom shares teen's tragic death to warn of 'sextortion' scam
Show More
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
EXCLUSIVE: Terrifying SF broad daylight attack caught on video
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
Some CA fire victims react to liens held from PG&E settlement payments
Surgeon describes assault weapons' extreme trauma to kids' bodies
More TOP STORIES News