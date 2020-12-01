7 On Your Side

California unemployment: Lawmakers demand to know why Bank of America is draining EDD accounts

By and Renee Koury
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 7 on Your Side has been reporting on the latest difficulty facing unemployed Californians. Bank of America has been draining money out of thousands of EDD bank accounts -- leaving many with no money to live on.

RELATED: California prosecutors reveal how Scott Peterson's name may be linked to unemployment scam

Now a bipartisan group of 59 state lawmakers has fired off a letter to Bank of America's CEO demanding to know why it's happening.

The bank is vague with answers, only citing the Employment Development Department's crackdown on fraud but lawmakers say it's taking money from honest workers just when they need it most.

7 on Your Side told you about Michael Conant, a laid-off hotel worker in San Francisco.

He watched as all $16,800 evaporated from his EDD account.

"You guys took $16,000 from the account. Where did it go?" he asked. "They left nothing in there. There was nothing in the account," said Conant.

RELATED: EDD mistakenly takes $10,000 from SF man's account in attempt to fight suspected fraud

The same thing happened to Anthony Serafino of San Francisco. His EDD account was suddenly frozen, and when the bank unlocked it, all his money was gone.

"The money got taken away. They froze my account and took the money," said Serafino. "It was in different increments, but it added up to $10,000."

Now, unemployed workers across California are flooding 7 on Your Side and the offices of many state lawmakers, saying benefits disappeared from their accounts too.

"Bank of America has not provided any answers as to why this is happening. There's a bit of finger pointing going on and it's absolutely unacceptable. It's just another example of failure of our unemployment system during this pandemic and recession," said Assemblymember David Chiu (D - San Francisco).

EXCLUSIVE: Insiders reveal how scammers are stealing millions in CA unemployment benefits
EMBED More News Videos

It's a story you'll only see on ABC7 News: More local charges are likely to be filed in an inmate unemployment benefits scam sweeping the country.



Now, a bipartisan group of 59 state legislators is demanding answers from Bank of America, firing off this letter to CEO Brian Moynihan, saying: "Every legislative office in the state has experienced an unprecedented number of constituents" asking to resolve problems with EDD and Bank of America.

The letter poses a list of questions to be answered by Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Among them:

  • "Why is Bank of America taking funds and freezing (debit) cards?"

  • "What needs to happen... to have the funds restored?"

  • "Has Bank of America had to pay penalties... due to fraud on its cards?"


Bank of America tells us it will respond directly to legislators, but in general would say: "We are working with the state and law enforcement to identify and take action against fraudulent applicants, protect taxpayer money and ensure that legitimate applicants can access their benefits."

It was not clear if the bank will provide any specific answers to all these questions.

"This involves a contract between the state and the Bank of America and from my perspective we're going to have to revisit that contract because it is clearly failing the people of California," said Assemblymember Chiu.

Assemblymember Chiu, who signed the letter, says workers are losing benefits when they need them most.

"They're having trouble putting food on the table or paying the rent... for the debit cards to lead to draining of funds is not acceptable," said Assemblymember Chiu.

RELATED: 'People need help': As many as 1 in every 3 EDD claims is fraudulent, security firm says

"I'm on a beyond-a-shoestring budget. I never felt food insecure my whole life," said Conant. "There's emotions that go behind that. You feel cheated, more or less."

Anthony Serafino concurs. "It was stressful. Yeah, really stressful."

We'll be watching to see how Bank of America responds. If your account is frozen or has money removed, let 7 on Your Side know.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE!
7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniasacramentosan franciscocoronavirus californiaunemployment californiahomelesscoronavirus7 on your sideunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How jail inmates got $250K in EDD benefits
Woman watches via text as scammer drains EDD benefits
EXCLUSIVE: Here's how millions were stolen in CA EDD scam
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CA DAs reveal how Scott Peterson's name is linked to EDD fraud
Tips to boost your WiFi
Scott Peterson, death row inmates get jobless benefits, DA says
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7's Day of Giving: How to help in your community
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
Code Tenderloin teaches job readiness skills to disenfranchised in SF
CA is getting 327K doses of Pfizer vaccine; who will get it first?
NorCal nonprofit prepares students with work readiness skills
Show More
This vaccine could reduce 'severity and mortality' of COVID-19
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. issues fines for safety violations
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
Houston doctor hugs COVID-19 patient in ICU on Thanksgiving
Boy celebrates birthday with city after losing both parents
More TOP STORIES News