Outburst disrupts memorial service for Banko Brown in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A memorial service for Banko Brown, the 24-year-old man shot and killed by a security guard last month at a San Francisco Walgreens, got off to a rough start. People attending the service ended up arguing and yelling inside the church.

Many people who turned out to Third Baptist Church in San Francisco Thursday knew it was going to be a difficult day.

At the memorial service for Banko, there were plenty of raw emotions.

"There's hurt, disappointment. There's everything,' said Terry Brown, Banko's father.

During comments made by NAACP Reverend Amos Brown at the beginning of the service, tempers flared and a shouting match erupted.

Banko's stepmother asked upset people inside the church to calm down.

"They had a lot of feelings going. We had to let everybody calm down first and try and get our emotions in check," said relative Calvin Breedlove.

Reverend Brown then continued with the service.

Banko's death last month has raised a lot of questions and fueled a lot of frustration in the community. Some people protested and demanded change after DA Brooke Jenkins decided not to file charges against the security guard that shot and killed Banko at the Walgreens. Banko was suspected of shoplifting.

The guard fired after he said Brown lunged at him, fearing he would be stabbed. Brown was found to be unarmed.

Thursday, friends and family came to show their support.

"I knew Banko from younger years. 'Till now. The situation completely threw me off. I came to show my respects," said friend Darryl King.

The investigation into the shooting continues. This week, the California Attorney General's office said it will review the case.

"That's a good process because the DA wasn't doing nothing. So if it goes to the state, maybe they'll do something. That's what we hoping for just to get justice," said Terry Brown.

The attorney for Banko's family will be filing a civil lawsuit and plans to share more information on Friday.

"I'm serving a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that his life was wrongfully taken," said attorney John Burris. "I think we're in a position to show that Walgreens, security company, and security officer in fact are at fault."

Terry Brown knows nothing can be done to bring back his child.

"I just want justice. I don't care about the money thing. I just want justice," said Terry Brown.

