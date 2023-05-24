Banko Brown case: CA attorney general to review deadly San Francisco Walgreens shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta will review the fatal shooting of Banko Brown at a San Francisco Walgreens after prosecutors declined to file charges.

The action from the California Department of Justice comes after San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she will not file charges against the security guard who shot and killed Brown inside a Walgreens on April 27. Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, a security guard at the Market Street store, was accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Brown during what police are calling a shoplifting incident.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins's office released the following statement Tuesday, in part: "We provided the highest degree of transparency possible that we could with this case. We welcome the Attorney General's review and will assist and cooperate as needed."

Earlier this month, the DA's office publicly released a comprehensive report on its website, including witness statements, a police interview with the security guard, redacted police report and surveillance video.

