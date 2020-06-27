BART approves new budget, millions of dollars in cuts, additional spending in preventing coronavirus spread

"Our ridership went from 405,000 to 24,000. And since the low of 24 thousand, we've now inched up to 45," said BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost.
Fewer riders meant less revenue for the agency. And that's what shaped the budget, which includes an extra 44 million dollars for cleaning and disinfecting.
RELATED: BART discusses lean $915 million budget for upcoming year amid low ridership due to COVID-19
"It's not just cleaning the stations, but it's disinfecting the train cars every single night," Trost said.
There's also $146 million in cuts made by eliminating unfilled jobs, and reducing operating expenses like putting off a return to ending service at midnight. But there are no layoffs planned.
"You're going to notice things like the 9p.m. closure in the middle of the day, you should expect 30 minute frequencies," Trost said.
RELATED: Rearranged seats and personal hand straps: BART reveals 15-step plan to getting service back on track
BART rider Ellie Fisher of Lafayette is not surprised.
"The economy is struggling, I know. BART's losing a lot of money. Everything's losing a lot of money," she said.
The budget plan assumes that at best 50 percent of riders return this year. But that number could be as low as 15 percent. BART customer Adrienne of Walnut Creek is betting that riders will come back and service will be restored.
"It's a temporary fix. When you get the riders back, it will change and amend the budget," she said. The BART board may amend the budget as soon as October when members revisit ridership and revenue numbers.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 risk calculator: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CAreopens
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Reopening California: What's opening and when in the Bay Area
- Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay AreaConversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions