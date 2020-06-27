Coronavirus California

BART approves new budget, millions of dollars in cuts, additional spending in preventing coronavirus spread

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The BART board approved a $2.4 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1, and it shows the scars left behind by the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be millions of dollars in cuts and additional spending on preventing virus spread. These changes are forced by a drastic drop in ridership.

"Our ridership went from 405,000 to 24,000. And since the low of 24 thousand, we've now inched up to 45," said BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost.

Fewer riders meant less revenue for the agency. And that's what shaped the budget, which includes an extra 44 million dollars for cleaning and disinfecting.

RELATED: BART discusses lean $915 million budget for upcoming year amid low ridership due to COVID-19

"It's not just cleaning the stations, but it's disinfecting the train cars every single night," Trost said.

There's also $146 million in cuts made by eliminating unfilled jobs, and reducing operating expenses like putting off a return to ending service at midnight. But there are no layoffs planned.

"You're going to notice things like the 9p.m. closure in the middle of the day, you should expect 30 minute frequencies," Trost said.

RELATED: Rearranged seats and personal hand straps: BART reveals 15-step plan to getting service back on track

BART rider Ellie Fisher of Lafayette is not surprised.

"The economy is struggling, I know. BART's losing a lot of money. Everything's losing a lot of money," she said.

The budget plan assumes that at best 50 percent of riders return this year. But that number could be as low as 15 percent. BART customer Adrienne of Walnut Creek is betting that riders will come back and service will be restored.

"It's a temporary fix. When you get the riders back, it will change and amend the budget," she said. The BART board may amend the budget as soon as October when members revisit ridership and revenue numbers.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandbudgetcoronavirus californiapublic transportationcoronavirusreopening californiabartcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Top Bay Area chefs join 'Ask Chefs Anything' fundraiser to help restaurants workers
Alameda County barber shop waiting for an unknown timeline to reopen
COVID-19 update: Long lines, waits continue at Dodger Stadium testing site
Walnut Creek boutique shop shuts down 2 months after opening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF pauses reopening after reporting 103 new COVID-19 cases in 1 day
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
SF salon owner commends mayor for delay in next stage of reopening
Newsom tells 1 California county to shut back down
COVID-19 updates: Marin Co. delays June 29 reopening of some businesses due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Pride 2020: Local leaders talk celebrating LGBTQ+ in sports world and beyond
Show More
Elijah McClain case: Officers placed on non-enforcement duties
SF Giants launch fan cutout program to fill empty stands
Bay Area airport passengers react to American Airlines' plan to book flights to capacity
VIDEO: Man blocks Latino man from entering his own building
Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump's
More TOP STORIES News