BART train hits truck crashed onto tracks in Oakland, several injuries reported, agency says

ABC7 News has been told 45 passengers were evacuated from the train late Monday night and the train operator was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are investigating a collision involving a BART train and a pickup truck late Monday night that caused evacuations and sent at least one to the hospital.

Just after 11:30 p.m., BART says the truck was traveling on East 8th Street when it crashed onto the trackway between the Fruitvale and Lake Merritt Stations.

A northbound train then crashed into the truck.

MORE: Attempted gas theft at Antioch eBART lot causes fire, destroys 6 cars, officials say

"We were on our way to the city, all of a sudden the train started acting erratically kind of like it was bouncing around on the tracks," passenger Patrick McCue said. "Then I saw a bunch of sparks along the window and felt a big collision, then the train came to a stop, people were talking about something was on fire. Everyone was saying for us to move to the front of the train."

ABC7 News has been told 45 passengers were evacuated from the train. According to the BART Media Line, the operator of the train was taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown. At least one passenger was reported to be injured, but there's no information on whether they were taken to the hospital.

The truck driver was tended to at the scene by Oakland police, who also conducted a field sobriety test. There's no word yet on those findings, though video shared with ABC7 News shows a person being detained.

MORE: Amtrak train derails after hitting tree in East Bay; no injuries to passengers: Fire officials

Following the crash, BART then ended service between Coliseum and Lake Merritt.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the agency plans to run a normal passenger service throughout the area of the crash.

They repaired the damage that occurred and will have normal train operations between Coliseum and Lake Merritt.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live