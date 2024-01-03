Disabled BART train in Concord causing major delay with hundreds off-loaded, service says

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- BART says there is a major delay Wednesday morning because of a disabled train between the North Concord and Concord stations.

This is on the Antioch Line in both the SFO Airport and Antioch directions.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, BART says a bus service is available between the stations.

BART officials say that trains are single-tracking to get by the disabled train.

Officials also say between 200 and 300 people had to be off-loaded and taken to a different train.

There are plans to bring in a working train to tow away the disabled one.

This comes just days after a BART train partially derailed in the East Bay, sending nine people to the hospital and causing significant travel issues.

