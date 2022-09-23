200 BART passengers stuck in Transbay Tube, disabled train will be towed, agency says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART says it's currently experiencing a "major delay" on Friday with a disabled train in the tube between the Embarcadero and West Oakland in both the San Francisco and East Bay directions.

The agency says it is due to an equipment problem on the track. It has confirmed that the disabled train is on the powered down rail, and there are around 200 people onboard.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Another train is currently en route to tow the nearest station and get the passengers off safely. BART did not have an estimate on how long this will take.

BART says it's running on a limited train service with single tracking through the Transbay Tube.

BART says Muni is providing mutual aid between Embarcadero and Daly City stations.

Two BART trains also went out of service in the Transbay Tube on Sunday and both had to be towed out.

This comes after BART said it was experiencing delays on the Richmond line earlier Friday due to an equipment shortage, the agency says.

BART says there was a limited Red Line service on the Richmond line in the Millbrae direction.

The transit agency says passengers traveling from Richmond can board a Berryessa train, transfer at MacArthur to an SFO train, then transfer to a Millbrae train at SFO.

ABC7 News reached out to BART and it says its limited service is "until further notice." It is currently working to resolve the issue.

You can take a look at the BART service map here.