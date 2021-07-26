BART

BART restores power to track in SF, major delays persist

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART is reporting major delays on the San Francisco Line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions due to an equipment problem on the track.

There was a power supply problem between Embarcadero and Powell which forced trains to single-track through downtown San Francisco. Crews have restored power, but major delays persist.

MUNI is providing mutual aid for all passengers traveling between Embarcadero and Daly City.






Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
