BART restores power to track in SF, major delays persist

Due to a power supply problem between Embarcadero and Powell we are single tracking through downtown San Francisco. Crews are working on the problem. Riders from Richmond must take the Berryessa train and transfer and the blue line from Dublin goes to MacArthur. https://t.co/pMEkrAVQDp — SFBART (@SFBART) July 26, 2021

There is a major delay on the San Francisco Line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions due to an equipment problem on the track. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) July 26, 2021

There is a 10-minute delay on the Berryessa Line in the Daly City direction due to an equipment problem at the station. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) July 26, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART is reporting major delays on the San Francisco Line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions due to an equipment problem on the track.There was a power supply problem between Embarcadero and Powell which forced trains to single-track through downtown San Francisco. Crews have restored power, but major delays persist.MUNI is providing mutual aid for all passengers traveling between Embarcadero and Daly City.