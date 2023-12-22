BART reports 'major delay' between the SFO and Millbrae stations, impacting travel

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART is reporting a major delay between the San Francisco International Airport and Millbrae stations Friday morning because of unscheduled track maintenance.

The problem was initially reported shortly after 7:40 a.m. and is affecting train service in both directions between the two stations.

No details about what caused the problem on the tracks were immediately available.

Several other BART delays have been reported Friday morning.

