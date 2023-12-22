  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

BART reports 'major delay' between the SFO and Millbrae stations, impacting travel

Bay City News
Friday, December 22, 2023 5:37PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live streamStream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.
Bay City News

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART is reporting a major delay between the San Francisco International Airport and Millbrae stations Friday morning because of unscheduled track maintenance.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The problem was initially reported shortly after 7:40 a.m. and is affecting train service in both directions between the two stations.

No details about what caused the problem on the tracks were immediately available.

Several other BART delays have been reported Friday morning.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW