BART stops transbay service due to track repairs in Oakland, major delays reported

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- BART officials Friday morning reported unscheduled track maintenance in downtown Oakland had stopped service on the Red Line from Richmond to Millbrae and the Green Line from Barryessa to Daly City.

BART also reported Friday morning delays on the Blue Line from Dublin to Daly City due to alternate routing in the downtown Oakland area due to the track repairs.

The Blue Line is currently going part way up Oakland but will not cross the Bay.

BART officials said crews were working in downtown Oakland to fix 10 to 20 feet of damaged covering for the third rail of the track.

AC Transit is providing bus service to San Francisco on bus NL from 19th St and Broadway.

BART officials initially announced the service disruptions Friday morning around 4:23 a.m.