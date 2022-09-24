New renderings unveiled for BART's 2nd transbay crossing, Amtrak Capitol Corridor collaboration

Transit leaders say the $29 billion proposed project would finish by 2040. It's going to include 2 types of rail technology

Advocates say a proposed second transbay crossing would revolutionize rail travel across Northern California. New renderings have now been unveiled.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Advocates say a proposed second Transbay crossing would revolutionize rail travel across Northern California and now new renderings have been unveiled.

Capitol Corridor and BART are talking about building a crossing under the bay to carry trains from both systems.

It's still decades away. But people who count on public transportation say such a project is needed now because of the exceptional traffic, the congestion and the backups all over the Bay Area.

"It is frustrating in that there aren't always options to get you where you need to go," Colin Sanders said.

RELATED: Pelosi, Buttigieg tour SF Central Subway project; service on track to begin this fall

"It's always like a parking lot," Catherine Poston said.

Right now, to get between Oakland or Alameda and San Francisco, Poston says, it takes time -- a lot of it.

She'll take the ferry twice a week.

"It takes 30 minutes to go to Oakland, then 10 additional minutes to go to Alameda," Poston said.

And if she drives, Poston says it takes 50 minutes.

But now, there's a plan in the works: it's BART'S second transbay crossing.

"It's going to alleviate crowding on the BART system in the core," said Camille Tsao, the lead of the LINK21 Program.

RELATED: BART's general manager weighs in on state of the system as transit agency celebrates 50 years

The first conceptual renderings are now online to see. The project is connecting the southern part of San Francisco through Alameda into Oakland.

It's part of a massive project called LINK21 which will allow BART and Amtrak's Capitol Corridor and regional rail partners to connect travelers all across Northern California.

Transit leaders say the $29 billion proposed project would finish by 2040. It's going to include two different types of rail technology.

"This is a proposal to build a rail crossing between Oakland and San Francisco. It would be a second crossing for BART," Tsao said. "We are exploring possibly stopping at new stations in Oakland, possibly in Alameda, that don't exist today."

RELATED: Bay Area commute: From underwater tunnel to 2nd BART tube, these ideas could revolutionize the way we get around

It'll take two decades to build. But student Ian Silvermore, who commutes from Livermore into the city every day, says it's worth the wait.

"It makes the commute a lot faster, a lot easier. I don't have to worry about traffic," Silvermore said.

Transit leaders say BART's second transbay crossing will make service faster, more frequent, and more reliable.

They're exploring a variety of options and they say public outreach begins next month.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live