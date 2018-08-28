BART to receive $6.8 million federal grant to boost safety

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --BART is getting almost $7 million from Washington D.C. to try to make your ride safer.
The BART general manager calls this money a boost to their safety plan and says it is much needed. This grant money will pay for extra patrols on the trains. BART will also use the money to update some of its cameras and improve the radio systems.
BART passengers out early this morning say they aren't too worried about their safety but they won't say no to money.
"I feel fine on BART. I come early, come home early. I say take whatever we can get. I think it's good," said Debbie Anderson of Walnut Creek.
Safety on BART has been a key issue for officials to address after several stabbings on the trains and in the stations. The most recent one happened on Saturday.
The board is considering a proposed safety plan that includes controversial ideas like banning panhandling. The board will listen to the public's comments about this plan next month.
This $6.8 million dollar is coming from FEMA. BART says Representative Eric Swalwell helped secure the money.
