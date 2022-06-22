BART

BART train derails between Pleasant Hill, Concord stations, forcing evacuations

LIVE: Crews respond to BART derailment in East Bay

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. -- BART service has halted between Pleasant Hill and Concord in both directions due to a train derailment, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The train derailed near Oak Grove Road and David Avenue.

SKY7 was over the derailment site, which showed the passengers evacuated onto the trackway.

"Train lurched suddenly, it started shaking violently and then it slowed down and came to a stop," passenger Rennie Davis told ABC7 News. "Conductor walked through the car and said the last car had actually derailed. They had a cut a hole in the fence for us to get out."

Contra Costa County buses numbers 11 and 14 are available between Pleasant Hill and Concord stations, and will accept BART tickets as fare, a spokesperson for BART said.

