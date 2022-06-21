Spare the Air, Heat Advisory in effect as Bay Area faces triple-digit temperatures

You might want to stay inside this afternoon when the unhealthy air tends to peak this time of the year.
The summer solstice was at 2:13a.m. Tuesday morning, but we should be worried about what's happening in the afternoon and evening outside of the coast in San Francisco.
Temperatures will soar into the 90s and 100s.
VIDEO: Heat Advisory issued for Bay Area with triple-digit weather and elevated fire danger on Tuesday
Stay hydrated and out of the sunshine if you can. Find air conditioning if you do start to get a little bit warm.
A five-year-old passed away in a car hot car on Monday in Houston.
Do not leave any pets or people in hot cars.
RELATED: Forward progress of 2 brush fires on I-580 in Livermore have stopped, CAL FIRE says
What is the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke?
Heat exhaustion is where you're still sweating. You don't feel very good. And all you have to do is find some air conditioning and drink some water, and you should be fine.
Heatstroke is where you stop sweating, your temperature spikes and you need to call 911 because you need emergency attention immediately.
RELATED: Spare the Air Alert issued for Tuesday in the Bay Area
Now due to the expected triple digits, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a "Spare the Air Day" for the Bay Area on Tuesday.
"If you can avoid driving today, that will lessen the amount of ozone present," said Ralph Borrmann with BAAQMD.
This advisory comes as air quality in parts of the East Bay surpasses 100 - meaning it is unhealthy for those with respiratory issues.
RELATED: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
They say part of the reason they wanted to issue this day is to advise people not to drive. Borrmann says car pollutants only make the air quality worse on a day like today.
"We have very hot temperatures and very little wind, ozone is created," Borrmann said "That is a powerful lung irritant. Similar to how sun exposure hurts skin, those irritates could really leave lungs inflamed and hurting."
They are advising people to work from home if possible, or take public transit. They say the less people drive, the less of an impact it will have on the environment in the Bay Area.
RELATED: Evacuation order lifted after 120-acre grass fire burned close to homes in Pittsburg
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live