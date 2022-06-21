heat

Spare the Air, Heat Advisory in effect as Bay Area faces triple-digit temperatures

By and Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

Spare the Air, Heat Advisory in effect for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's definitely going to feel summer on Tuesday. We have hot temperatures near record highs. And we also have some poor air quality especially in our inland East Bay neighborhoods in the Santa Clara valleys.

You might want to stay inside this afternoon when the unhealthy air tends to peak this time of the year.

The summer solstice was at 2:13a.m. Tuesday morning, but we should be worried about what's happening in the afternoon and evening outside of the coast in San Francisco.

Temperatures will soar into the 90s and 100s.

VIDEO: Heat Advisory issued for Bay Area with triple-digit weather and elevated fire danger on Tuesday
EMBED More News Videos

Spare the Air Alert issued as parts of the Bay Area will likely reach triple digits on Tuesday with concerns of wind increasing fire danger.



Stay hydrated and out of the sunshine if you can. Find air conditioning if you do start to get a little bit warm.

A five-year-old passed away in a car hot car on Monday in Houston.

Do not leave any pets or people in hot cars.

RELATED: Forward progress of 2 brush fires on I-580 in Livermore have stopped, CAL FIRE says

What is the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke?

Heat exhaustion is where you're still sweating. You don't feel very good. And all you have to do is find some air conditioning and drink some water, and you should be fine.

Heatstroke is where you stop sweating, your temperature spikes and you need to call 911 because you need emergency attention immediately.

RELATED: Spare the Air Alert issued for Tuesday in the Bay Area

Now due to the expected triple digits, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a "Spare the Air Day" for the Bay Area on Tuesday.

"If you can avoid driving today, that will lessen the amount of ozone present," said Ralph Borrmann with BAAQMD.
This advisory comes as air quality in parts of the East Bay surpasses 100 - meaning it is unhealthy for those with respiratory issues.

RELATED: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
EMBED More News Videos

If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow instructions given and get out of harm's way.



They say part of the reason they wanted to issue this day is to advise people not to drive. Borrmann says car pollutants only make the air quality worse on a day like today.

"We have very hot temperatures and very little wind, ozone is created," Borrmann said "That is a powerful lung irritant. Similar to how sun exposure hurts skin, those irritates could really leave lungs inflamed and hurting."

They are advising people to work from home if possible, or take public transit. They say the less people drive, the less of an impact it will have on the environment in the Bay Area.

RELATED: Evacuation order lifted after 120-acre grass fire burned close to homes in Pittsburg
EMBED More News Videos

A 120-acre grass fire has been contained in Pittsburg on Friday after it burned dangerously close to homes, fire officials said.




If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscowalnut creeksummeraccuweatherheat exhaustionheatstrokeheatspare the airforecastheat wavesevere weather
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT
Heat Advisory issued for Bay Area with elevated fire danger
Thousands of cattle dead amid continuing heat wave
Excessive heat warning persists for parts of East Bay
Temps to top triple-digits for parts of Bay Area Friday
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Crews responding to fire burning in San Mateo Co.
Warriors championship parade 2022 highlights
Mom in rush to set up party left son in car for hours, sheriff says
CA bill sent to Newsom would ban arrests on loitering for prostitution
Expert shares grim warning for those planning to travel this summer
Forward progress of fires on I-580 in Livermore have stopped: CAL FIRE
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'
Show More
Elon Musk's $44B Twitter deal gets board endorsement
Case of SF mayor's brother seeking early prison release rescheduled
Man arrested after racist graffiti found on San Leandro home
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressure on election officials
PHOTOS: 2022 Warriors championship parade in SF
More TOP STORIES News