More BART trains, shorter wait times: New changes arrive on Monday

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Service changes are coming to BART on Monday. The transit agency is promising more trains and shorter wait times.

Staring Monday, the agency says riders will no longer be waiting more than 20 minutes for a scheduled train.

BART ridership is still far from pre-pandemic levels. It says this new schedule accommodates for the current state of the train system.

This is the last weekend of BART's current schedule as the system is making major changes it says will benefit riders.

"The schedule that begins on Monday is more consistent throughout the seven days. It is easier to follow. It is simpler," said BART spokesperson Jim Allison

According to BART, the following changes will be implemented starting Sept. 11:

Riders will only have to wait 20 minutes for a train.

BART will be adding trains in the evening.

Yellow line riders will see trains running 10 minutes apart on weekdays until 9 p.m.

Richmond line riders will see trains running every 10-to-15 minutes apart on weekends.

"We no longer have the big high tide we used to see in the morning, where a lot of people are traveling from the East Bay into the city. It is more evened out throughout the day and throughout the week, so we matched the travel patterns to our schedule," Allison said.

BART is also getting rid of all its old trains and moving only to its new fleet. Trains will also be shorter, with fewer cars per ride.

Ridership is still well-below what it was before the pandemic. Weekday ridership is only about 40% of what it was before COVID-19, according to BART. Weekend ridership is only about 65%.

BART says this new schedule is adjusted for the post-pandemic era of the train system, but it also hopes this will bring more people back aboard.

"We need to attract new riders, so we are hoping with more frequent and weekend service, we can attract people -- who don't need BART necessarily to commute to work -- but who want to use it get around the Bay," Allison said.

