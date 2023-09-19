Smell smoke? NorCal, Oregon wildfires are impacting Bay Area air quality

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday because of smoke coming into the region from wildfires further north in California and Oregon.

The wildfire smoke is not expected to exceed national health standards or prompt a Spare the Air alert, but air district officials said smoky or hazy skies and the smell of smoke are possible in parts of the Bay Area.

Anyone who smells smoke is advised to stay inside with windows and doors closed and to set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to stop outside air from coming inside, according to the air district.

People can find the latest air quality readings in their part of the region by visiting https://fire.airnow.gov/.

