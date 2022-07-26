Air Quality Alert extended as more wildfire smoke heads toward Bay Area neighborhoods

An Air Quality Alert has been extended as more Oak Fire smoke heads toward our Bay Area neighborhoods.

Tuesday's blue sky turns hazy to even a touch of brown Wednesday as winds steer more Oak Fire smoke our way.

Wednesday's sky will look yucky and be filled with unhealthy particles. The good news is the likelihood of danger to us is minimal.

The marine layer continues to undercut this unhealthy column of smoke. The depth of this cleaner air fluctuates between 1,800' and 2,000'.

Above this layer, you will likely smell smoke if you like to hike or visit our higher elevations.

The most unhealthy air stays above 5,000', which is higher than any of our peaks.

