Bay Area air quality getting worse: Here's when you might see smoky skies

"The air quality is definitely going downhill and I wouldn't be surprised if we go back to being in the orange and red zone for a few days," says Argen.
By "the orange and red zone" she's referring to unhealthy AQI (Air Quality Index) readings -- not those apocalyptic orange skies we saw a few weeks ago. (Though we could see orange skies, it's just too soon to say.)
Around noon Monday, air quality was in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range for parts of Marin and West Sonoma County. Closer to the Glass Fire, near Santa Rosa, the AQI was even worse.
But Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, Argen thinks pretty much the entire Bay Area will see air quality creeping into the "unhealthy" range.
After that, we may see a break -- but it will likely be short-lived.
"There's a wind shift happening that will help us somewhat and bring us some fog, but it's not going to make a big difference."
If the fires continue to spew smoke, poor air quality could be an on-and-off problem through Thursday at least.
"The North Bay is going to be hugely impacted by the smoke," Argen said. "The fog racing up the coast could give San Mateo, Redwood City a break. It could reach Marin, but it won't be enough."
A Spare the Air alert is in effect for the Bay Area through Friday, Oct. 2.
The smoke is making it hard to forecast high temperatures because the haze is keeping some areas from heating up. Santa Rosa was forecast to hit 100 Monday, but was in the mid-80s around 1 p.m. That wasn't the case in the East Bay, with Oakland, Walnut Creek and Antioch all in the 90s and rising. On the coast, some areas may see fog.
Argen summed it up perfectly: "Talk about microclimates."
ABC7 News will be keeping a close eye on the air quality and updating this story as conditions change. You can always track live air quality readings in the embedded map above or by clicking here.
