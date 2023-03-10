Atmospheric river timeline: Here's what to expect for Level 3 storm as rain continues

A Flood Watch and Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire Bay Area Thursday afternoon into Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Level 3 storm bringing heavy rain at times and damaging winds is continuing Friday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area Thursday afternoon into Friday. The region is seeing areas of localized flooding on roads and smaller streams and creeks. A Wind Advisory has also been issued from 1 p.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Friday.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says the time for the highest impacts is until 4 a.m. Friday. This is the window for strongest winds and rounds of heavy rain.

Here is a look at the impacts of the storm.

RAINFALL IMPACTS

The highest rainfall totals will be found in the higher terrain of the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains where shallow mudslides are possible as soils are fairly saturated from recent rain. The threat for roadway flooding and stream flooding will be highest on Friday morning across the Bay Area.

Initial estimates for rainfall Thursday p.m. - Friday:

North Bay 2"-5"

SF & Peninsula 1"-3"

East Bay 1"-3"

South Bay 1" - 2"

Santa Cruz Mountains 2" - 5"

WIND IMPACTS

We will see damaging winds Thursday night into Friday morning with gusts of 30-50 mph+. This will bring trees down and will likely lead to isolated power outages.

SIERRA SNOW/RAIN

Heavy snow above 6,500 ft with 2-6 feet of snow in areas that remain cold enough for it. Areas below 6,500 ft will see all rain with some areas exceeding 6"+ of rainfall.

