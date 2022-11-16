Preliminary 2.9 earthquake strikes near Half Moon Bay, USGS says

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck near Half Moon Bay Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The minor quake happened at 9:22 p.m.

So far, there have no reports of any major damage or injuries.

On Oct. 25, a 5.1 quake hit San Jose, the Bay Area's largest in eight years.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.