Red Flag Warning in effect for several parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Dry offshore winds late Sunday are expected to quickly eliminate any moisture left from recent light rains, prompting forecasters to issue a Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area's parched hills.

Most of the drizzle overnight came along the coast, leaving inland areas dry, according to the National Weather Service.

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and valleys.

The forecast calls for offshore winds from the northeast of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. The highest peaks could see gusts up to 50 mph.

The offshore winds are expected to ease up Monday night, the weather service said.

Bay Area fire departments issued advisories about the red flag warning on Sunday, asking residents to use caution when operating power equipment around dry brush and to avoid having any outside fires.


