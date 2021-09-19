Red Flag Warning in effect for several parts of Bay Area

Most of the drizzle overnight came along the coast, leaving inland areas dry, according to the National Weather Service.
RELATED: PG&E warns of possible power shutoffs for North Bay counties due to weather conditions
The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and valleys.
The forecast calls for offshore winds from the northeast of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. The highest peaks could see gusts up to 50 mph.
The offshore winds are expected to ease up Monday night, the weather service said.
Bay Area fire departments issued advisories about the red flag warning on Sunday, asking residents to use caution when operating power equipment around dry brush and to avoid having any outside fires.
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
- How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- Live: Track Bay Area air quality levels
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?
- What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
- Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires