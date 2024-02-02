TIMELINE: Bay Area under flood watch Sunday with potentially stronger atmospheric river

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the Bay Area recovers from storm impacts, wet weather will continue into next week with a strong storm coming on Sunday, bringing flood watches.

Friday and Saturday will see scattered showers before another atmospheric river hits Sunday that ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says has the potential to be stronger than the one earlier this week. Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma details the next round of storms coming to the Bay Area this weekend and into next week.

Friday's light storm:

Friday will be very similar to Thursday.

Scattered showers throughout the day with the possibility of lightning and thunder.

We will be at a level 1 all day on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Rainfall totals should be less than .25".

Sunday's atmospheric river:

Rainfall totals will actually be highest on the Peninsula/Santa Cruz Mountains, closest to the axis of heaviest rain in Central CA.

The Santa Cruz Mountains will take the brunt of this storm with 60 mph wind gusts, up to 8" of rain.

I would expect the worst storm damage to be along the Peninsula Coast/Santa Cruz Mountains

1"-3" of rain for most cities, but not out of the question to see some cities approach 4" Sunday

Flood Watches are posted for the entire Bay Area. Flooded roads, streams, creeks, landslides are all possible Sunday morning.

High winds will also be a problem. Gusts 50-60 mph which would bring trees down, power outages.

Heavy snow in the Sierra Sunday into Monday with 2-4 feet of new snow

Bay City News contributed to this report.

