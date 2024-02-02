TIMELINE: Bay Area under flood watch Sunday with potentially stronger atmospheric river

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the Bay Area recovers from storm impacts, wet weather will continue into next week with a strong storm coming on Sunday, bringing flood watches.
The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.
Friday and Saturday will see scattered showers before another atmospheric river hits Sunday that ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says has the potential to be stronger than the one earlier this week. Here's a breakdown of what to expect.
WATCH: Latest AccuWeather forecast
LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live